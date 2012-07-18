Me in my studio: Chris Green

Chris Green, aka Blurred Edge is an acclaimed British media composer and sound designer.He mainly works in computer games and advertising and has scored games and adverts for companies such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, HSBC and Renault.

In this gallery he kindly takes us around his studio and shows us the gear behind his unique hybrid of manipulated real-world instruments, sounds and soundscapes.Chris is currently writing the music to upcoming AAA game Need For Speed: Most Wanted.To check out his latest news and music, head over toblurrededge.co.uk