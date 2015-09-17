Me in my studio: Boddhi Satva

Boddhi Satva describes his music as 'ancestral soul' - a fusion of soul, electronics and various African styles.

Resident in Belgium but born and raised in the Central African Republic, he returned to his native country in 2012 to begin production on his new album Transition.

“My father used to play a lot of jazz, soul, disco and, of course, African rhumba,” says Boddhi of his musical upbringing. “I was exposed to so many musical cultures from both my parents. Outside of the house I listened to soukouss, ndombolo, hip-hop and R&B.”

Sadly, Boddhi's father passed away within months of his visit, but Transition was created and released in tribute to him. It'll be available from 18 September and you can find out more on the Boddhi Satva website.

We asked Boddhi to photograph and describe his studio, which turns out to be surprisingly frugal…