Make your tracks "more powerful and alive" with Audiority's Harmonic Maximizer

Audiority is tackling multi-band audio exciting and loudness shaping in its latest plugin, which goes by the name of Harmonic Maximizer.

The theory is that this will "make your tracks powerful and more alive". The plugin also offers auto gain, auto release and saturation features.

You can see and hear what Harmonic Maximizer can do in the video above, and download a demo from the Audiority website. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats for the introductory price of €35 (regular price is €45).