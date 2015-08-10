Make your software Minimoog feel like hardware

There are some great Minimoog software emulations on the market, but while they may sound the part, they don't give you the feel of the original instrument.

Step forward the SFC-Mini, the latest software-specific controller to emerge from the SoundForce stable. It's currently at the prototype stage (check out the two versions in the video above), but looks like it may be going on sale at some point. It's designed specifically to work with Native Instruments' Monark and Arturia's Mini V.

Keep up to speed with developments on the SoundForce website.