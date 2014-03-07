Madrona Labs releases Kaivo physical modelling plugin synth

Combining granular synthesis and physical modelling, Kaivo is a new synth from Madrona Labs. It comes with a patchable interface which is designed to make the instrument easy to use.

Kaivo features models of everything from different types of strings to chimes and springs, wooden instrument bodies and metal plates. It's said to be capable of producing not only very realistic sounds, but also more abstract and expansive ones.

Kaivo is available now for Mac and PC in Windows and Mac OS formats. It's 32-bit and 64-bit compatible and demos are available. Find out more on the Madrona Labs website.