LVC-Audio releases Limited-Z, free limiter plugin

A limiter is something that everyone should have in their plugin arsenal, and LVC-Audio is offering a free one in the shape of Limited-Z.

Said to be an easy-to-use lookahead brickwall limiter that's suitable for mixing or mastering, this promises substantial levels of transparent compression/limiting on all audio sources, with audible distortion being kept to a minimum.

Limited-Z is based on LVC's existing Limited-MAX plugin, giving you the same underlying processing engine in a simpler user interface. There's a special customised variable clipping algorithm and several adjustable controls. If tweaking isn't your thing, you can simply call up one of the preset modes and let the plugin do the rest.

You can download Limited-Z for free for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats, though there's also a paid version (currently priced at $22.50) that adds several other features.

Find out more on the LVC-Audio website.