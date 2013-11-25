More

LinPlug announces Spectral, new flagship plugin synth

Promises sounds you've never heard before

Spectral follows in the footsteps of Albino 3, which LinPlug produced with Rob Papen.
LinPlug has been creating plugin instruments for 14 years, and it claims to have put all of its experience into the building of Spectral, its new top-of-the-line synth.

With a design that will be familiar to anyone who's used a subtractive synth, Spectral enables you to start with an oscillator waveform and filter shape take it from there. However, its feature set goes beyond many synths you might own; you can edit both the oscillator waveform and filter shape in-depth, and the supposedly "unique" audio engine promises sounds of the like you've never heard before.

A feature list is below, and you can buy Spectral right now for Mac and PC from the LinPlug website. It's priced at $99/€79 until the end of the year, after which the price will rise to $149/€119.

LinPlug Spectral features

  • Four Oscillator and Filter modules with powerful yet detailed harmonics and filter band editing and modification functions
  • Extensive Oscillator and Filter audio rate cross-modulations
  • Versatile Arpeggiator with in depth editing of every step, including length, transpose, voice number and Glide
  • Each Oscillator and Filter with own dedicated envelope to control its volume or frequency respectively
  • Additional 3 freely assignable Modulation Envelopes
  • Five LFOs with various waveforms, up to 320 Hz, tempo-sync, poly-, mono- and one-shot-mode, unipolar and bipolar options, integrated delay-attack-envelope, phase, symmetry and smoothing adjustable
  • 15 slot Modulation Matrix with 35 sources and more than 100 destinations including all important parameters
  • Fully recognizes Velocity, Aftertouch, Pitch Bend , Modulation-Wheel and various other MIDI controllers
  • A sophisticated effects section containing 15 Effects including various Delays, Chorus, Phaser, Filter, Reverb, Flanger, Gator, Stereo Enhancer, Parametric EQ and Crusher
  • Glide / Portamento featuring mono/polyphonic operation, constant Time / Rate operation, Auto-Bend Modes and detailed options on where Glide takes place
  • 32-voice polyphony (CPU and sound program dependent) and adjustable voice limit
  • Supports AU and VST hosts on Mac OS X and Windows PC
  • Scaleable user interface on PC
  • Comes with 850 presets to get you started