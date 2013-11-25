LinPlug announces Spectral, new flagship plugin synth

LinPlug has been creating plugin instruments for 14 years, and it claims to have put all of its experience into the building of Spectral, its new top-of-the-line synth.

With a design that will be familiar to anyone who's used a subtractive synth, Spectral enables you to start with an oscillator waveform and filter shape take it from there. However, its feature set goes beyond many synths you might own; you can edit both the oscillator waveform and filter shape in-depth, and the supposedly "unique" audio engine promises sounds of the like you've never heard before.

A feature list is below, and you can buy Spectral right now for Mac and PC from the LinPlug website. It's priced at $99/€79 until the end of the year, after which the price will rise to $149/€119.

LinPlug Spectral features