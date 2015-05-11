Kuassa puts two classic Pultec EQs in one plugin

Kuassa's new EVE-MP5 plugin emulates not one but two classic Pultec hardware EQ units. Previously available as a Reason Rack Extension, it combines the MEQ-5 Midrange Equalizer with the EQP-1A Program Equalizer.

The result, we're assured, is an easy to use plugin with a "fast workflow and maximum usability". EVE-MP5 promises massive lows, smooth mids and shiny highs on any track you care to apply it to, with a power amp saturation unit thrown into the signal flow for good measure. This enables you to add everything from "mild edge" to full on overdrive.

Find out more on the Kuassa website, where EVE-MP5 can be purchased for £40/$59 in VST, AU and AAX formats. A demo is available, too.

Kuassa EVE-MP5 features