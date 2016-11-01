Korg's ODYSSEi brings the classic ARP synth to your iOS device

First Korg revived the ARP Odyssey synth in hardware, and now it's about to release a software version of its reboot for iOS.

Known as the ARP ODYSSEi, this was developed using Korg's CMT circuit modelling technology and features various enhancements in comparison to the hardware version. These include polyphony and an effects section.

ODYSSEi enables you to switch between all three versions of the Arp Odyssey (Rev1, Rev2 and Rev3) and also features the Drive function that Korg added to its hardware. There's a voice assign mode that enables you to play chords, an arpeggiator that can be programmed like a step sequencer, and an XY pad with Touch Scale function.

If you have both ODYSSEi and Korg's Gadget installed on your device, the former will be available for use in the latter as a device known as Lexington, and the ODYSSEi is also compatible with Audiobus and Inter-App Audio.

ODYSSEi should be available on the Apple App Store soon, and you can find out more on the Korg website. The price is still to be confirmed.