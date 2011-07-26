Korg releases SyncKontrol for Monotribe app

PRESS RELEASE: Korg has released SyncKontrol for Monotribe - a free iOS app that allows you control the Monotribe using your iPhone.

SyncKontrol allows owners to control the tempo and start/pause of the Monotribe Analogue Ribbon Station via the audio output of your iPhone. The app also offers Tap Tempo, a Swing function, and WIST (Wireless Sync-Start Technology) to sync Monotribe to WIST-enabled apps such as Korg's iMS20, iElectribe and iElectribe Gorillaz(tm) Edition. In addition, this application receives sync from Mac based DAW software by receiving MIDI clock and play/stop commands via Wireless Network MIDI.

Korg's Monotribe is a new form of synthesizer that packs an amazing array of features and technology into its compact body. The Monotribe shares the analog synthesizer voice of the in-demand Korg Monotron, yet quickly delves deeper into the rich, organic, and often chaotic world of analog synthesis. In addition to analog synthesis, Monotribe brings together intuitive ease of use and a three-part discrete analog rhythm section, plus the proven appeal of Electribe-style sequencing. Complete with a built-in speaker and battery power, Monotribe is self-contained and highly portable.

Specs

Sequencer Section:

- Tempo: 20.0 - 999.9 BPM

- Tap tempo

- Swing function: 50 - 75 %

Other:

- Supports WIST (Wireless Sync-Start Technology)

