Keith McMillen releases the K-Mix: an interface, mixer and controller in one

We'll confess that we'd almost forgotten about Keith McMillen's K-Mix, for this audio interface-cum-programmable mixer-cum-control surface was announced almost a year ago. Only now, though, is it shipping.

To remind you, the K-Mix can work both with or without a computer and is designed for use in the studio or on the stage. There's 8-in/10-out operation (including two low-noise preamps) while the "opto-tactile" interface means that, unlike on conventional mixers and control surfaces, there are no moving parts.

The mixer portion of the K-Mix offers flexible routing options and per-channel DSP, and the device can also be used to control pretty much any DAW.

You can find out more about the K-Mix on the Keith McMillen website, where it can also be ordered for $579. Compatibility is currently restricted to the Mac.