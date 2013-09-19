iZotope announces Nectar 2 vocal processing plugin

iZotope's Nectar struck a chord with producers who want a relatively easy way of of polishing up their vocal recordings when it was released in 2011, and version 2 is now on the horizon.
This adds a modelled plate reverb, harmonic saturation and new creative effects. There are now Pitch Editor and Breath Control modules, and you can choose from more than 150 new presets.
Check out the video above and the feature highlights below for more info. You can sign up for Nectar 2 release updates on the iZotope website - it's currently scheduled to ship in October.
iZotope Nectar 2 highlights
- Add harmonies to vocal tracks with the new Harmonizer. Play with intelligent automatic settings or define your own with a MIDI controller.
- Add space and character to vocals with the EMT 140-modelled Plate Reverb module, featuring a unique saturation control to emulate the original plate's preamp.
- Finesse vocal takes quickly with the new Pitch Editor and Breath Control plug-ins.
- Explore seven new creative effects in the new FX module.
- Dive in with a streamlined Overview panel for simple adjustments and added metering for visual feedback.
- Choose from 150+ new presets in styles that range from classic to modern.