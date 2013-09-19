iZotope announces Nectar 2 vocal processing plugin

iZotope's Nectar struck a chord with producers who want a relatively easy way of of polishing up their vocal recordings when it was released in 2011, and version 2 is now on the horizon.

This adds a modelled plate reverb, harmonic saturation and new creative effects. There are now Pitch Editor and Breath Control modules, and you can choose from more than 150 new presets.

Check out the video above and the feature highlights below for more info. You can sign up for Nectar 2 release updates on the iZotope website - it's currently scheduled to ship in October.

iZotope Nectar 2 highlights