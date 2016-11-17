Issue 312 of Future Music is on sale now

This issue is all about getting the most out of your DAW. There's no doubting the fact that knowing the ins and outs of your workspace is one of the best ways to unblock your creative flow and make the most of your time in the studio. In this issue's massive Power Tips feature, our DAW experts share their top tips, hidden features and workflow hacks for an assortment of the top production suites out there, including Logic, Live, Cubase, FL Studio and more.

We've yet more exciting gear hitting the test bench this issue too. First up is Arturia's new affordable beat machine the DrumBrute. Is this all-analogue drum synth set to become your new workhorse groovebox? We put it through its paces to find out. Plus, we test Korg's new Monologue synthesizer, round-up the latest compact budget interfaces, review Unfiltered Audio's latest effects plug-in bundle and more.

Interviews

Octave One - Detroit's Burden brothers have been making music together for decades and as Octave One are best known for their incendiary live shows. We meet Lenny and Lawrence and talk hardware and performance

Dusky - The London House duo give us the lowdown on Outer which features collabs with Gary Numan and Wiley

AFFKT - We pick the brains of mixing and mastering wizard AFFKT to discover his studio secrets for the best sound

The Track: Swindle - The UK producer breaks down his Brazilian-inspired track Connecta, featuring Ricardo China

Classic Album - Cassius on the creation on the stone-cold classic 1999

Richie Hawtin - We meet up with the Techno icon at ADE to get the lowdown on his new Model-1 DJ mixer

Technique

Producer Power Tips - Master you DAW with our massive guide packed full of tips and hacks for Logic, Live, Cubase, FL Studio, Bitwig and more

Modular Monthly - We explore Detroit Underground hugely powerful DU-SEQ sequencer

Reviews

Arturia DrumBrute

Korg Monologue

Lewitt LCT 640 TS

Korg ARP Odyssey Module

Round-up: Unfiltered Audio Bundle

Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro

Group Test: Compact Audio Interfaces

Korg microKorg S

Samples

Ultimate Kick Bundle - Kicks in all shapes and sizes. From acoustic bass drums to overdriven synths, found sounds and more.

Gates 'n' Sidechains - Groove-laden loops created with rhythmic gates and sidechains. Perfect for spicing up those static beats!

PLUS: Access the FM sample archive - Download the 'Archive' packs and get over 8GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX - think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!