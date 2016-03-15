Is it time to ditch the DAW and use a wooden sequencer?

A student at the School of Form has come up with a new and interesting take on the humble sequencer.

With the keywords for the project being "the aesthetics of interaction", Ernest Warzocha took to rethinking how we interact with the step sequencer, and replacing the typical button interface with something more tangible.

The result is a rather large tabletop wooden interface featuring 4x8 wooden discs that are placed over sensors. Each sensor reads the grayscale information on the rear of the disc and so changes the audio's state.

Powered by an Arduino UNO with multiplexers and MP3 module, the sequencer plays back pre-recorded samples through an onboard speaker, eliminating the need for a computer.

More images can be found on the Hackaday website.

It's not the first wood-based musical project from Ernest Warzocha. The sound designer is also responsible for Musi, "an experimental audio device which brings the physical arrangement of objects into the musical world".

(Via Ask Audio)