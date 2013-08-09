iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 83
algoriddim djay 2/djay 2 for iPhone, £5.99/$9.99
algoriddim has released version two of its excellent iOS DJ app djay for both iPad and iPhone.
Headline new features include a revamped multi-window UI, featuring a colourful HD waveform display as an addition to the app’s classic turntable view. There’s also a new sampler window, in which users can trigger samples using a grid of 12 pads and live record samples from the app’s two decks.
The track library and sync functions have been given an overhaul too, and there’s a new single deck view that can be triggered by turning the device from landscape to portrait.
Are these new features enough for djay to reclaim its crown as the App Store’s best DJ tool back from Traktor DJ? Only time will tell...
Akai iMPC for iPhone, £1.99/$2.99
Akai brings its Retronyms-designed iMPC app to the iPhone.
As with the iPad version of iMPC, which we reviewed earlier in the year, the app is far from perfect. This iPhone version in particular is fiddly and can be fairly tricky to work with.
It does borrow some great features from its real-life counterpart though, such as the classic quantise and swing controls. The real highlight, however, is the built-in sound library, which features around 600 great-sounding and highly usable samples.
iMusicAlbum Master Studio, £6.99/$9.99
Master Studio is a new recording app for iPad.
It features a tape-style recorder, along with high- and low- pass filters and tape saturation and noise effects.
It comes with a host of presets, which can be auditioned within the app. The app works with Audiobus too, making it a good tool for quick and easy recording of work from other apps.
Twisted Electrons SidPad, free
SidPad is the first of two new apps from developer Twisted Electrons included in this round-up.
It’s a 3-voice 8bit-style sythesiser with a built-in 16-step wavetable editor. Alongside the synth engine, SidPad features a multi-mode filter and a modulation section that allows users to hand-draw modulation patterns.
SidPad is free to download but an in-app purchase is required to access its full functionality.
Twisted Electrons Studio 1111
Twisted Electrons’ other recent app is Studio 1111, a tool for iPad that combines a 303-style bass synth with a host of classic style drum machines, including 808, 909 and MPC-style kits.
The app also features a XY pad for controlling various filter and effect parameters. It’s MIDI compatible too, for use with external gear and other apps.
Again, the app is free to download but an in-app purchase is required to access its full functionality.
Download Studio 1111 from the App Store
