iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 83

Compatibility: iPad/iPhone (3GS or later,) iPod touch (3rd gen or later,) iPad (requires iOS 6.0 or later)

algoriddim has released version two of its excellent iOS DJ app djay for both iPad and iPhone.

Headline new features include a revamped multi-window UI, featuring a colourful HD waveform display as an addition to the app’s classic turntable view. There’s also a new sampler window, in which users can trigger samples using a grid of 12 pads and live record samples from the app’s two decks.

The track library and sync functions have been given an overhaul too, and there’s a new single deck view that can be triggered by turning the device from landscape to portrait.

Are these new features enough for djay to reclaim its crown as the App Store’s best DJ tool back from Traktor DJ? Only time will tell...

Buy djay 2 from the App Store

Buy djay 2 for iPhone from the App Store