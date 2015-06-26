Instamic wireless microphone released through crowdfunding campaign

Instamic is a new small wireless microphone aimed at videographers, musicians and sound designers, or anyone needing to record sound anywhere.

The microphone can be operated by just a touch of a button and also pairs with an app for full remote control via Bluetooth.

The Instamic comes in Go and Pro versions and features:

24bit/48kHz recording

Go has Mono and Dual Mono options

Pro has Mono, Dual Mono and Stereo modes

Omnidirectional polar pattern

Frequency response of 50Hz to 18kHz

Go is splash proof

Pro is waterproof

Both versions can be mounted anywhere with adhesive tape, velcro, a lanyard or magnetically.

The mic has already smashed through its crowdfunding campaign target, but there is still plenty of time to place your pledge on the Instamic IndieGoGo page.