Instamic wireless microphone released through crowdfunding campaign

Instamic is a new small wireless microphone aimed at videographers, musicians and sound designers, or anyone needing to record sound anywhere.
The microphone can be operated by just a touch of a button and also pairs with an app for full remote control via Bluetooth.
The Instamic comes in Go and Pro versions and features:
- 24bit/48kHz recording
- Go has Mono and Dual Mono options
- Pro has Mono, Dual Mono and Stereo modes
- Omnidirectional polar pattern
- Frequency response of 50Hz to 18kHz
- Go is splash proof
- Pro is waterproof
Both versions can be mounted anywhere with adhesive tape, velcro, a lanyard or magnetically.
The mic has already smashed through its crowdfunding campaign target, but there is still plenty of time to place your pledge on the Instamic IndieGoGo page.