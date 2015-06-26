More

Instamic wireless microphone released through crowdfunding campaign

By ()

Tiny smart-mic for the GoPro generation

Instamic is a new small wireless microphone aimed at videographers, musicians and sound designers, or anyone needing to record sound anywhere.

The microphone can be operated by just a touch of a button and also pairs with an app for full remote control via Bluetooth.

The Instamic comes in Go and Pro versions and features:

  • 24bit/48kHz recording
  • Go has Mono and Dual Mono options
  • Pro has Mono, Dual Mono and Stereo modes
  • Omnidirectional polar pattern
  • Frequency response of 50Hz to 18kHz
  • Go is splash proof
  • Pro is waterproof

Both versions can be mounted anywhere with adhesive tape, velcro, a lanyard or magnetically.

The mic has already smashed through its crowdfunding campaign target, but there is still plenty of time to place your pledge on the Instamic IndieGoGo page.