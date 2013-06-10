In the studio with Teddy Riley

Teddy Riley has a stellar list of achievements to his name - he practically invented new jack swing, he's produced for everyone from Bobby Brown to Michael Jackson and he founded Blackstreet - so we certainly wouldn't pass up the opportunity to take a look around his Future Recording Studios 2 facility and hear his thoughts on gear and the music making process.

Happily, the video above from Focusrite and Novation has him doing exactly that. And if you were in any doubt that he's a big deal, ask yourself if you've got a baseball cap with your initials on it.