In pictures: Yousef's London studio

Originally from Liverpool, DJ and producer Yousef is a rare commodity: a workaholic who lives, breathes and sleeps for his next gig, production or event. Leaving school aimlessly, his passion for music was boundless.

Yet, despite living on less than limited means, a chance injury compensation claim (see the scar on his nose!) secured Yousef a pair of decks and he began perfecting the art of DJing for up to ten hours a day while studying his peers (Carter, Sanchez and Cox) with avid precision.

Reaping the rewards of his hard work, Yousef now lives the dream. Close friends with his mentors and travelling the world showcasing his passion for DJing, he’s redefined the live concept through his own Circus club nights, which have dominated the UK dance scene, while assembling a remarkable array of talent.

Yousef’s record label, Circus Recordings, remains an outlet for not only his own releases but the likes of Sven Väth, DJ Sneak, Four Tet, and Gilles Peterson.

Here we take a tour of Yousef’s home studio setup and find out a little about how he approaches the process of production.