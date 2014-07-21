In pictures: Yoad Nevo's London studio

Despite an initial love of prog-rock and the flamboyant glam of David Bowie, Yoad Nevo was inspired by the emerging post-punk/electronic pop scene of the 1980s.

Having initially worked with a wide spectrum of recording artists in his native Israel, Nevo then undertook a seven-year stint at Townhouse and Olympic Studios in London, mixing records by Goldfrapp, Duran Duran, Bryan Adams and Air.

Nevo then embarked on the design and launch of his own NevoSound studio complex. Made to measure, the studio hosts Nevo’s classic, state-of-the-art analogue/digital hybrid Neve V51 64/96 mixing desk.

Currently working with up-and-coming artists such as Giggs and Sia, Nevo is also a senior consultant and designer for audio plugin developer Waves, and the owner of several patents in the field of digital signal processing.

Future Music magazine went to meet him in London and got to see behind his studio doors...