In pictures: Vince Clarke and Paul Hartnoll's transatlantic studios

What was your initial reaction when Vince contacted you about the possibility of collaborating on some stuff?

“Excitement! He’s one of those people that I’ve seen around a few times – I was at the Ivor Novello awards when he won a lifetime achievement award and I went up to shake his hand and say congratulations and made a right tit of myself... like you do!

“What can someone say other than thanks, really! Vince’s music has been in my world since we got our very first video recorder and I taped Top Of The Pops with Depeche Mode doing New Life... that was the first thing I taped! The first Depeche album and first Yazoo album had a big influence on me. We both obviously share a love of Kraftwerk as well.

“We share a backline tech, Howard, who was the mate who hooked us up together. He’d always said to me that I’d get on with Vince so when Vince needed someone to help out with the demos he had for this album, it was Howard that suggested that he talk to me. So, we met up in a pub in Brighton to talk about it.”

Was part of the process being able to let go a little bit of your creation and allow each other to work your ideas into one another’s music?

“Absolutely. There was one track that I was having trouble with, then I realised that was because I was fighting it. I was trying to turn it into something it wasn’t. So I changed and just enhanced what it already was, then it all fell into place.”

We mentioned to Vince that it sounded quite a ‘hardware-based’ album... Was that the case from your end of proceedings to?

“Actually, to be fair, it’s a mixture as anything I ever do always is. [laughs] I love going to Gear Slutz and watching all the bickering over hardware vs software or analogue vs digital! My thing is... does it make a good sound? Is it any good? Although, I do have a room full of ridiculously expensive analogue synths – most of which I bought before they were ridiculously expensive!

“I did, in my head, say at the outset let’s make it using a lot of hardware, but at the same time, if something sounds good and I know it’s software then I wouldn’t change it as there’d be no point. There’s a certain wildness that happens when you compose in software, break it out into hardware then record each line separately while tweaking away at it all. The whole thing comes alive in a really unusual way.

“The track Underwater was done like that. It was quite static at first and the original demo wasn’t full of tweaked synths. I liked all the synths that were going on so I just added a couple of bits and replaced some of the static lines with some moving analogue synths. Of course, when you do one, open up the filter and close it at certain points then it starts to build an arrangement within the arrangement of getting bigger and smaller. Then you superimpose on top of it so it becomes like painting these layers of sound over the top of each other and it tends to swell, ebb and flow in its own little way. That is definitely a hardware attribute.”