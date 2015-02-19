In pictures: Tosca's Vienna studio

Best buddies at school, Richard Dorfmeister (pictured left) and Rupert Huber (right) first came together under the alias Dehli 9, experimenting with rudimentary electronics and tape machines, although nothing was actually released.

Soon after, Dorfmeister embarked on a fruitful partnership with Peter Kruder, in the process creating G-Stone Recordings, while Huber widened his scope with TV soundtrack work on CSI: Miami and Sex and the City.

The partnership was reclaimed in 1994, and Tosca was born. Initial singles Fuck Dub and Chocolate Elvis further informed the leftfield downtempo scene, part-created by Kruder & Dorfmeister’s smoky dub, Acid Jazz aesthetic. Album releases Opera (1997) and Suzuki (2000) were considered generic milestones, yet Tosca have developed an increasingly more expansive sound, particularly on the duo’s latest release, Outta Here.

