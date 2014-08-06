In pictures: Todd Terje's Oslo studio

With remixes under his belt of everyone from Hot Chip and Franz Ferdinand to The Bee Gees, Bryan Ferry, Michael Jackson and Chic, it’s fair to say that Terje Olsen (aka Todd Terje) knows his way around a Disco edit.

What’s more, in recent years he’s notched-up a string of bonafide club anthems all of his own, most notably in the form of 2012’s joyous, all-conquering synth jam Inspector Norse.

It’s little surprise, then, that Terje is considered one of Europe’s top DJs and live performers, a reputation he recently cemented with a triumphant headlining set at Barcelona’s annual Sónar festival.

Now, a decade into his career, Terje has released his debut LP, It’s Album Time, a record which sees the Scandinavian widening his concept by experimenting with new tempos and song structures, and even colluding with debonair glam rocker Bryan Ferry.

Future Music visited him in his Oslo studio to find out more.