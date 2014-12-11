In pictures: Soul Clap's synth-stuffed studio

Soul Clap are Elyte and Cnyce, aka Eli Goldstein and Charles Levine. Birthed in and around the Boston area in 2005, Soul Clap got up and off the launchpad by DJing at parties in the tunnels beneath the MIT campus and other clubs in the Beantown area. Original productions on labels like Airdrop, Wolf + Lamb, and Crosstown Rebels followed, along with ever-lengthening bouts of touring.

Their brand of dance music had deep roots in the realms of disco and P-Funk and, as their body of work grew, they began to tag their sound as something they refer to as ‘Deep For Life’.

“That came from us growing up in the Boston house scene,” Eli explains. “And that scene being really influenced by the New York house scene at places like Shelter and Body & Soul - the Puerto Rican and black house scene. I feel like that’s how they described their sound, so we kind of took that and internalised it.”

In 2012, they released their debut long player, EFUNK, and their reputation as serious purveyors of groove-driven music was cemented.

Here, we check out Eli and Charlie's studio, and chat to them about the gear that resides within it...