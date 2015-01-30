In pictures: Panda Bear's Lisbon studio

Some people’s work rate is sent to shame you. None more so than that of Mr Noah Lennox - or Panda Bear as he’s also, more commonly, known.

As if being one quarter of the wondrous Animal Collective or contributing vocals to Daft Punk’s Doin’ It Right wasn’t enough, Noah has just unveiled his fifth solo offering, Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper, and what a fine musical offering it is.

Fashioned in his Lisbon home studio, the new album was produced with former Spaceman 3 honcho Sonic Boom (Pete Kember) and, as with previous Panda Bear outings, showcases Noah Lennox’s deft touch with a melody and joyous mash-up approach to guitars, samples and synths.

We hooked up with Lennox, both at home in Lisbon and at the West London home of his label, Domino Records, to discuss the tools of his trade. For the full interview, check out the February issue of Future Music (288), which is on sale now.