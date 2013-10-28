In pictures: Moderat's Berlin studio

Moderat first pooled the copious talent of Apparat (Sascha Ring) and Modeselektor (Gernot Bronsert and Sebastian Szary) as far back as 2002 with the Auf Kosten der Gesundheit EP, although some seven years passed before debut album, Moderat unleashed the collaborative power of the three producers on the hippest ears and the hottest dance-floors.

Hugely respected in their own rights, Ring, Bronsert and Szary have numerous hit records and labels (including the awesomely named, Shitkatapult Records) to their names. When they combine forces, Moderat are an irresistible force of pure electronic pleasure.

Moderat II, released this summer and lovingly laced as it is with incessant basslines, infectious synths and intriguing treatments of Ring’s vocals, is a masterclass in how to produce electronic music.

Arriving at Modeselektor’s sonic laboratory, some 12 floors high above Berlin’s vibrant Alexanderplatz, FM are met by Modeselektor, learning the worrying news that Apparat has been involved in a motorcycle accident the previous night. Thankfully, he is making a slow but good recovery, although multiple fractures of his leg have forced a rescheduling of the remaining dates in the Moderat tour.

Here, in Ring’s absense, Bronsert and Szary talk us through some of the studio gear behind Moderat II.