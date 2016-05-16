In pictures: Max Richter's Oxfordshire studio

Last time we spoke, you were taking your eight-hour Sleep concerts out on the road – how did that go?

“It was great actually. You have ideas about it how it could work and what the audience would do, but until you actually do it, it’s all just theory. We started the gigs at midnight, the audience turned up and… went to bed [laughs].

“They mostly slept through it, but some were obviously awake and listening or doing yoga. The feedback we had was quite humbling really because the audience seemed to respond to it in a very emotional way. It brought out lots of strong reactions, with people thinking about mortality, friends, relationships and kids.”

Did you perform for the entire eight hours?

“I was probably on stage for about 7 hours. I had two or three little breaks where I’d run off and get a sandwich, but was playing the piano and dealing with the computers pretty much the whole way through.

“You have to get jet-lagged in a way, so that you’re in the right time zone to do it. The first night was really hard, it felt like climbing Mount Everest, but by the third night we’d got used to the architecture of it and it seemed to go by quite easily.”