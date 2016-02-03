In pictures: Markus Schulz's studio

Not much more than 24 hours after the attacks in Paris, the terrace at Miami's Club Space is defiantly rammed with party goers who have braved flooded avenues and long, rainy queues to welcome home their hero.

A few hours beforehand, a plane carrying globetrotting DJ Markus Schulz made it through the miserable weather that's plagued the city over the past few days in order to make his homecoming gig in the legendary venue. When he takes up his position behind a quartet of CDJ-2000NXSs, banners bearing his name go up in the crowd, and four powerful fog cannons flood the dancefloor with artificial smoke. It's 2am and we're just getting started.

Ever since the German-born Schulz topped the American side of the influential DJ Times poll in 2012, he has been hailed by what he refers to as the trance nation as their sovereign. Fans follow him to his gigs Grateful Dead stylee (in fact one club goer tonight holds up a bucket list of Schulz shows he's been to), and he regularly feeds their devotion with a steady stream of releases from the Coldharbour Recordings label, a weekly syndicated radio show, and a touring schedule that rivals most top tier Pop outfits.

We caught up with the man himself at his Miami studio the morning after the gig, where he talked us through some of the gear that forms the backbone of his setup.

For the full interview, pick up issue 300 of Future Music magazine.