In pictures: Lindstrøm's Oslo studio
Intro
At the heart of Lindstrøm's sound is a charmingly cluttered studio in an equally charming part of Norway's capital, Oslo. Through an ominous wooden door, the facility is also home to Scandinavian sound sculptors Prins Thomas and Todd Terje, among others.
Manoeuvring through a shoulder-width staircase, we made our way to his workspace, littered with vinyl, effects pedals, cables, gear and kitsch charity shop ornaments. The blend of old and new and the organized chaos of the studio perfectly reflects the music that flows from it. We take a closer look at the mix of old and new kit that Lindstrøm has built his studio around.
KRK V8
“I’ve been using them for five-plus years. I just replaced them with a pair of sE Eggs. I like both I guess, but decided that I wanted to try a new pair after all these years."
Korg MS-20
“I use the Kenton USB Solo to trigger this from Logic. I usually write the melody in Logic and then replace it with this at the end, using MIDI. Works like a charm, and the MS-20 never ever fails. Will probably use it live this summer, I just need to buy a flight-case.”
SCI Prophet-5 and Solina String Synth
“I’m actually about tosell the prophet-5, and I’mgoing to put myMemorymoog here instead!”
"Below that is the Solina.I used to have a regular Solina String, but sold it when I found this one. Unfortunately it’s in pretty bad shape, even after I had it serviced – the knobs and sliders are very scratchy. It can be nice to add some noise though, to make it real airy. However, I kind of wish I’d kept the original String Ensemble. This is supposed to be pretty rare though.”
Elektro-Harmonix Memory Man
“This is my favourite delay box. Very easy to use with huge knobs and a warm and nice delay, makes this a great live and studio delay.”
Roland SH-1000
“Bought this many years ago, used it a little and then gave it to my studio-neighbour, Prins Thomas. Reason why it’s here is because I recently used it for making wind-noise-sweeps. The buttons are real scratchy, and desperately needs some contact cleaning.”
Wem Tape Delay
"Inspired by a friend, I tried stacking all my tape-echos on top of each other because it just looks good. [Laughs] On top of my tape-delay-wish-list is the Maestro Echoplex, and I ́d happily replace the copycat with the Maestro.”
More Tape delays
"I guess I prefer the Roland Space Echo or the Korg StageEcho in the stack, but it looks real nice, and has a very gritty character. All of my tape delays need maintenance though".
Alesis HR-16
“Tucked behind the Roland SH-2000 is one of the few drum machines that’s left after I sold most of what I got; the Alesis HR-16. I really like it a lot, especially the FILL-button.”
Suzuki Omnichord
"On the Real Life Is No Cool album I played a lot of guitar and bass on it, and I used this Suzuki Omnichord a lot. I’m not completely digital and futuristic. I like to have one foot in the future and one foot in the past.”"