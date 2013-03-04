In pictures: Lindstrøm's Oslo studio

At the heart of Lindstrøm's sound is a charmingly cluttered studio in an equally charming part of Norway's capital, Oslo. Through an ominous wooden door, the facility is also home to Scandinavian sound sculptors Prins Thomas and Todd Terje, among others.

Manoeuvring through a shoulder-width staircase, we made our way to his workspace, littered with vinyl, effects pedals, cables, gear and kitsch charity shop ornaments. The blend of old and new and the organized chaos of the studio perfectly reflects the music that flows from it. We take a closer look at the mix of old and new kit that Lindstrøm has built his studio around.