In pictures: Jean-Michel Jarre's mindblowing studio

When digital technology came along, did you embrace it as eagerly as you had analogue?

“In terms of instruments, I think that electronic music went through some difficult times. It’s linked with the CD actually – the phenomenon of leaving vinyl and thinking that CD was the Holy Grail of technology, yet we know today that it was worse than vinyl, and MP3 is worse than CD, which was the 78 of the digital era.

“It’s the same with the Japanese digital instruments. When the Yamaha DX7 was out, everybody thought that this was the future and analogue instruments were behind us. Everybody said it’s great, because you have presets, you can do whatever you want, but you were not as free to create the sounds you wanted in an intuitive way.

“Digital spent 15 to 20 years trying to compete with the warmth and sound of analogue, but only in the last five years with plug-ins like Diva, Dune, Monarch, Omnisphere and the Native Instruments ones, is there a real new way of competing with the analogue Moog, Memorymoog or ARP 2600.”

In what way are plug-ins competing with analogue, other than merely replicating them?

“I think that the human brain is a fantastic chemical product, but you can cheat it. Like with cinema you see an image moving at 24 or 25 frames per second, but it’s actually a series of stills going so fast, you feel it’s a movement but it’s not. It’s exactly the same with digital; we now have so many ones and zeros that the human brain can hardly tell the difference.

“I always thought exactly what you thought, that because electricity is going through things you can’t replace it. It is true and will always be true, but why do you necessarily want to do the same? It’s funny how, for marketing and nostalgia, all the interfaces of plug-ins are trying to imitate vintage instruments, but now I think it’s time to have something else.”

In terms of digital software, you’ve been quoted as saying, “the lack of limitations is very dangerous”. Can you expand on that?

“Absolutely. I feel that any art form is made of limits. In the ’50s the speed of the 78 meant you could only get three-minute Elvis Presley songs, so the single format was created. When LPs came along, people like Pink Floyd or myself were able to do a piece of music 20 minutes long.

“Now, because of Native Instruments’ Massive plug-in, Skrillex and Dubstep exists. So technology is dictating the style, not the reverse. My advice to a beginner would be to choose a plug-in you like and, as an exercise, stick with it for six months. Don’t explore anything else, but explore it to the maximum and you will see how you can express yourself in such an efficient way.”

Did you deliberately limit yourself?

“I just had the VCS3, the Eminent String Synthesizer, an ARP Solina, RMI Harmonic Synthesizer and a Korg MiniPops, that’s all – and an ARP 2600. I mean you could spend a whole life with this, but the danger today is that since the beginning of this conversation 100 new plug-ins are probably available on the internet, and by the end of the day they will be history because they will be replaced by 500 others.

“This kind of vertigo that the market is creating generates the idea that you’re always late with technology, but at the end of the day, the only interesting thing you can do is going to come from yourself, not the instruments you use.”