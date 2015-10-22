In pictures: Disciples' London studio

What hardware gear can we find in your current set-up?

Duvall: “In terms of keyboards, we just use them as controllers now. We’ve got a Korg 01/WFD, which was actually left here by someone who used to own the studio. It has a very vintage sound and the pianos are very ‘Korg M1’, but I only used it for about a year because I can get a lot of similar sounds in the box, which is easier for me, especially when I’m in creative mode and need to access them quickly.

“I like to use weighted keyboards, which is why I have so many MIDI keyboards, like the M-Audio keyboard and Roland RD-170, which has its own sounds, but again I only use it as a controller. A lot of producers are trying to use old keyboards now because you can get the original sounds from them, and I do respect that. I need a Juno in my life, just because I feel embarrassed not to have one [laughs].”

Gavin: “People are using the same synths more and more, especially in House music,

so it can get a little bit stale. Even if we make a tune that’s really good, if the bassline sounds similar to what we’ve heard before or whatever is out there, we automatically start to dislike it. It’s not really a conscious decision, but we’re always trying to make something that’s a little bit different.”

Duvall: “I think it’s okay to use a lot of the same plug-ins that everyone else uses. As with songwriting, it’s the way you use it or how you tell the story, because everything has been said before. It’s the same with software; it’s about how you use your LFOs and frequencies, release and delay, and how much automation you do. That’s what creates originality, because you can only go so far in saying I want to try and find an original sound – you can lose yourself in that.”