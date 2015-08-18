In pictures: Danny Daze's Miami studio

Danny Daze has never forgotten where he came from. As a DJ, he eschews the modern tendency to conform to cultural expectations and continually references the flawless technique of the DJ legends he grew up idolising.

Daze yearns for the return of battle-mode turntablism, noting its morph into what’s now known as ‘controllerism’. As a producer, the Miami bass sound remains a prevalent influence on his bass-heavy dance music, modified to encompass his love of Detroit techno and Italo disco.

We caught up with Danny to talk gear - click through the gallery to discover some of his favourite studio pieces. His Dual EP is out now on Ultramajic, while his remix of Terranova's Tell Me Why is out now on Kompakt.

For news and DJ dates, visit the Danny Daze Facebook page.