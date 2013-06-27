In pictures: Crazy P's Nottingham studio

Starting out as a duo in 1995, huddled over an Atari and Akai S-series sampler, Crazy P draw influence from the broad branches of House, taking a distinctive live approach and combining it with a DJ-friendly production slant.

With 15 years production experience to speak of, riding the wave of their most successful album to date, and with the Disco revival seemingly here to stay, we headed to their Nottingham studio to discover the story and gear behind the sound.