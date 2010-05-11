In pictures: Blueprint Studios, Salford

This huge live space got its name when Elbow called it The Big Room when they were recording Leaders of the Free World (it was also the album’s working title). It can hold up to 250 people, making it an intimate gig venue, too (there’s even a bar). Fred Kindt describes the room’s favourable acoustics as “a bit of a fluke”; the

25 metre by 15 metre room had such an appealing natural reverberation that it was only necessary to fit movable floor-to-ceiling drapes in order to fine tune the echoes. “[Elbow} like the sound so much that they recorded an impulse response of the room so they can use it for convolution reverb when they’re away,” says Kindt.