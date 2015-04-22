Image-Line releases FL Studio 12 DAW

Image-Line has released FL Studio 12, the latest version of its popular DAW. This heralds the arrival of a vectorial UI that promises "pin-sharp fidelity" on high-resolution monitors, a redesigned and resizeable mixer, and updates to several of the software's plugins.

Elsewhere, improvements have been made to the piano roll, playlist and browser, while multi-touch support has been extended and plugin support has been improved.

As ever, existing FL Studio users are eligible for a free upgrade courtesy of Image-Line's Lifetime Free Updates policy, and prices for the software start at €92.33.

Check out the launch video above - complete with a soundtrack that sounds like it was commissioned by Christopher Nolan - and feature list below. You can find out more on the Image-Line website.

FL Studio 12 new features