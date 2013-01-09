IK Multimedia unveils iRig HD iOS audio interface

We've seen all sorts of iRig products over the past couple of years, but we suspect that the original iRig audio interface , which enables guitarists to plug their instrument into Apple's iOS devices, has been the one that's shifted the most units.

Now IK Multimedia has seen fit to launch a better-quality, more feature-packed version: iRig HD. Details are relatively scarce at the moment, but iLounge has seen the device at the in-progress CES show in Las Vegas and reports that it's capable of 24-bit recording and comes with a preamp gain control.

What's more, it appears that this enhanced iRig connects to your iOS device's 30-pin or Lightning dock connector, with USB connectivity for PC/Mac operation also seemingly on the agenda. The audio quality of the original version was limited by the fact that it hooked up via your Apple hardware's headphones socket.

A price of $99 is being mooted, with a release scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2013.