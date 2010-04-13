IK Multimedia releases Xpansion Tank 2

xpansiontank 2

PRESS RELEASE: IK Multimedia is pleased to announce the immediate availability of 30 new Xpansion Tank 2 sound libraries for SampleTank 2.5.

The Xpansion Tank 2 series, developed by Sonic Reality, is a collection of 30 high-quality sound libraries with over 30 GB of new "production ready", inspiring, high-quality sounds for making music in any style: from pop to hip hop, rock, jazz, country, electronica, film scores and more.

There are 15 multi-sampled and 15 loop titles, totalling nearly 10,000 new sounds for SampleTank with each collection containing between 500 megabytes to over one gigabyte of samples.



Taking full advantage of SampleTank 2's highly flexible and efficient sample engine, with high-quality integrated effects, Xpansion Tank 2 series multi-sampled titles offer almost 4,000 instrument sounds with a healthy selection of pianos, guitars, bass, drums, strings, synths, vintage keyboards, vocals, electronic and world instruments.



The 6,000 loops included in the series are provided as either construction kit "menu maps" for instant song building with drum grooves, bass lines, rhythm parts - which are in sync across the keyboard or as individual loops broken down into "slice maps" that can be played in real-time as well as by the associated MIDI file per loop in a sequencer for total flexibility in tempo and feel.



Each title has a suggested retail price of €39.99 (VAT excluded) and can be purchased from the IK online store for immediate download or through selected dealers in a convenient single "multi-box" format (where the user is able to choose and download their preferred title with the serial included). Get more information on the new Xpansion Tank 2 Series here.

To kick off the launch of this new series, IK is pleased to announce the Xpansion Tank 2 Group Buy: from now until May 31st, 2010, any customer who purchases and registers one of the new Xpansion Tank 2 titles will get another title for free, plus they will get the fully Xpandable SampleTank 2.5 XT virtual instrument with over 1GB of sounds absolutely free.



But that's not all, once 500 users join the promotion, all participants will receive another free Xpansion Tank 2 title. This gives them a chance to get four products for the price of one



Plus, if more users participate there is a good chance that more titles will be given away for free.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit IK Multimedia

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter

...