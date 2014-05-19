HoRNet announces Magnus brickwall limiter

Although there are plenty of strong arguments for not making 'loudness' your goal when you're mixing and mastering, for many producers, it's still something to aim for.

And so we have plugins like Magnus, a new 2-stage brickwall limiter from HoRNet that's unashamedly designed to make your tracks as loud as possible.

The two main features are a Clipper, which is designed to cut away small peaks, and a Limiter with a fixed threshold of -0.2dB.

Using these knobs you can increase the level until you have the right amount of gain reduction. You can also adjust the Release knob or simply select the Auto Release option.

Magnus will be available soon in 32/64-bit VST, AU and RTAS formats for Mac and PC. You'll be able to buy it for €19.99 from the HoRNet website.