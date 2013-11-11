History and revival of cassette charted by new documentary

A new film is aiming to shed some light on the history, importance and recent revival of a presumed-dead format, the cassette tape.

Titled simple Cassette, the documentary by University of Wales film graduate Zack Taylor features interviews with musicians such as Henry Rollins, discussing their memories of the cassette format and illustrating how the format encouraged their creativity.

Releasing music on cassette has become a recent trend among underground bands and 'hipster' boutique labels, though the film argues that - far from being a niche revival - the format is selling more now than it has done since its '90s heyday.

Cassette began as a Kickstarter campaign in 2011, raising $25,000. It is expected to hit the festival circuit in 2014.

For more information, visit cassettefilm.com.