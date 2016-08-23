More

Has Tascam raised the bar with the latest DR-100 handheld recorder?

By ()

Third iteration lands with improvements based on user feedback

Power in your palm.
Power in your palm.

Tascam has launched the third generation of its acclaimed DR-100 handheld digital stereo recorder.

The new mkIII boasts high resolution recordings courtesy of the 192kHz/24-bit resolution AKM "Velvet Sound" converters, combined with Tascam's HDDA preamps and it also supports SDXC cards up to 128GB.

"As high-resolution recordings have grown in popularity, audio professionals are demanding higher sample rates and better performance," remarked Jeff Laity, Tascam Director of Product Marketing. "The DR-100 series has always been the handheld recorder of choice for serious location recording and sound design, and we knew we'd have to do a lot to improve upon that. We haven't just added features - we've created an even more powerful, high-precision professional recording tool."

Designed to deliver unparalleled performance, the DR-100mkIII is features dual stereo mics in both AB and omnidirectional patterns for maximum versatility, two XLR/combo jacks, switchable phantom power, and a dedicated input level control for fast, tactile operation.

Featuring Tascam's exclusive Dual Recording Mode, the handheld recorder simultaneously captures a lower level safety track, to safeguard against unexpected source level spikes. And as ever, it sports a rugged black aluminum chassis that's road-worthy enough for the most hardcore location duties.

To further your recording experience in the field, the DR-100mkIII's innovative dual battery technology utilises a built-in Li-ion rechargeable as well as AA batteries, giving you extended recording times and the ability to change batteries on the fly.

The DR-100mkIII is available now for $399.99 and more information can be found on the Tascam website.

DR-100mkIII features

AKM AK4558 converters with VELVET SOUND architecture deliver a S/N ratio of 102dB

Dual mono mode, using independent AK4558 converters for both the left and right channels, provides a S/N ratio of 109dB

External microphones supported with XLR/TRS inputs and built-in low-noise HDDA mic preamps

Onboard dual (directional/omnidirectional) stereo microphones with integrated shockmounts deliver flexible recording options while retaining professional quality audio performance

Supports up to 192kHz/24bit recording

Dual battery structure allows the built-in high-capacity lithium-ion battery to be used along with 2 AA batteries

AA batteries may be replaced during operation (when using the lithium-ion battery) delivering hours of uninterrupted recording

Tascam's unique Dual Level recording function allows simultaneous recording of a backup file at a lower gain level

Dual format recording function allows simultaneous recording of both WAV and MP3 files

Locking XLR/TRS combo jacks made by Amphenol

Tough aluminum body to deliver years of reliable use

High-precision clock featuring a temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO)

The user interface has been designed to provide clear visual feedback, and includes both a large LCD screen and dedicated status LEDs

Select hardware switches for quick and positive setting control