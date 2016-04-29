Harrison's Mixbus32C puts a classic analogue console in a DAW

Harrison already has one DAW on the market in the shape of Mixbus, but now it's releasing a second in the shape of Mixbus32C.

A separate product to the regular Mixbus, the focus here is on replicating the sound of a classic Harrison analogue console - the Mixbus32C.

"Each Mixbus32C channel strip incorporates an exact emulation of the original Harrison 32C parametric four-band sweepable EQ with a separately switchable filter section including second order high-pass and low-pass filters," explains Mixbus product manager Ben Loftis. "Every resistor, capacitor, and transistor was modelled. To run this complex DSP on every channel strip was impossible just five years ago."

The mixer page can almost be approached as if it were musical instrument, says Harrison, with one knob per function and a clear control set. Other key features include 12 stereo mix busses, each with individual level control, latency compensation, and a master channel incorporating Harrison tape saturation, bus compression, and tone control functionality.

Find out more on the Harrison website. Mixbus32C is available now for Windows, OS X and Linux priced at $299.

