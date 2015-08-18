Hands-on: Arturia BeatStep Pro

The hardware synth boom has had the knock-on effect of re-popularising hardware step sequencers, and Arturia's BeatStep Pro - a souped-up version of its BeatStep - has been on our 'one to watch' list since it was debuted at NAMM 2015 in January.

Now we've had a chance to have a play with it, so here's an initial overview. Check out the video below and click through the gallery to discover more about what the BeatStep Pro has to offer.

