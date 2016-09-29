Goodhertz's new tape emulation plugin has the Wow factor

It's no secret that the imperfections of analogue tape are highly sought after, and Wow Control is a new plugin from Goodhertz that's designed to recreate them in the digital realm.

It promises to "capture the essence" of three tape machines from three decades, giving you noise, wobbles and harmonics from each of them. The plugin is an expansion of the Wow and Flutter section from Goodhertz's Vulf Compressor, adding more shaping controls, beat-syncing and a randomisation section.

As with many plugins of this type, you can use Wow Control at subtle or extreme settings; you can bend and distort your audio or simply add a little life, movement and colour.

Find out more on the Goodhertz website. Wow Control is available for Mac in AU/AAX formats priced at $129. You can also download a demo.