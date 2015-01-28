Glitchmachines releases Convex multi-effect mangling plugin

Coming from a company called Glitchmachines, you'd expect the new Convex plugin to mess with your audio rather than polish it, and that's pretty much the case.

Blending a multimode filter, pitch shifter and delay, Convex "generates dynamic variations of the input signal by morphing between two instances of each effect and modulating their key parameters using an extensive array of control modules."

Sitting at the centre of things are four LFOs and two envelope followers. There are 100 factory presets, but the real fun is surely to be had by tweaking and experimenting.

Convex is available now as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac priced at $29. You can find out more on the Glitchmachines website.