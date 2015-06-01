Get your distortion in shape with Blow-Fi plugin

Blow-Fi is a new shaper-based distortion and "signal destruction" plugin from Outofmind that's designed to be used on the likes of synth and single instrument sounds.

Check out the specs below and you'll see just how much control you have over the effect: the implication seems to be that this is a plugin that's designed for hard rather than subtle processing.

Blow-Fi is available now in Windows VST format from the Outofmind website. It's priced at €24, and a demo is also available.

Outofmind Blow-Fi features