Gary Numan: Alesis Quadrasynth is unfairly slated

Gary Numan has come to the defence of the Alesis Quadrasynth, revealing that he considers the 1993 hardware model to have been unfairly maligned.

"I know everyone laughs at it," says the electro icon, "but I still love this synth. I don't know anyone else who likes it, and it was panned when it came out - but it's a cracking piece of kit."

Numan also reveals that he rarely uses hardware synths these days. "It's all plugins," he laughs. "I have very little hardware!"

