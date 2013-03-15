Future Music April 2013 Now On Sale!

In this month's FM we've recruited some of the best minds in the country to put together our Ultimate Guide to Mastering. From the DIY to the pro engineer approach, we cover all bases to make sure you're tracks sound as good as possible. Plus, there's five tutorial videos to help you along the way, including behind the scenes at a real mastering session at Metropolis Studios in London.

Also in this issue, we get In The Studio with UK Electronic music guru Luke Solomon to discuss his career as label boss, DJ, producer and collaborator. Over a 20-year career he forged his identity through chart success, co-founding Classic Records and now as A&R for Defected Records. In our exclusive video, he breaks down his production process from his home studio.We also talk to Lithunian Disco heavyweight Mario Basanov about finally finishing his debut artist album and the synths and sounds that went into making it.

We also get our greedy hands on the Elektron Analog Four in an exclusive review of the poly synth, sampler and sequencer as well as testing Expert Sleepers' update to their intuitive Silent Way plug-in for flexible CV control via your DAW. And does Warm Audio's impressive WA12 pre deliver on its promise of boutique sound at a budget price? We find out… Plus, we poke and prod Native Instrument's new Traktor DJ app for iPad and give our first impressions.

PLUS, there's plenty more content including the History of the ARP 2600, our regular Logic, Live and Cubase tips and 2,433 free samples on our DVD! Everything you need to make great music - FM264 on sale now!

