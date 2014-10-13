Free VST/AU vintage tube preamp plugin

A virtual preamp, SGA1566 is a free cross-platform plugin from Shattered Glass Audio. It's designed to emulate the "sonic beauty" of a two-stage tube preamp.

The design is loosely based on that of a single-channel vintage tube amp, but with added tone controls and stereo support. The original's circuit is emulated in real-time using simulation techniques.

Suggested applications for the SGA1566 include to add warmth, as a saturation compressor or to add dirt via tube overdrive. You can download it now for PC and Mac in 32/64-bit VST/AU formats from the Shattered Glass Audio website. The developer suggests that you make a donation if you like it and want similar plugins in the future.