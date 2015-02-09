Free Super-7 VST plugin synth emulates the Supersaw oscillator

CFA-Sound is celebrating seven years in business by releasing Super-7, a free Windows VST synth that emulates the classic Supersaw oscillator that was featured in Roland's JP-8000 and JP-8080 instruments.

The developer admits that his version doesn't sound exactly like the original, but gets "very close". The synth is 32-note polyphonic, and offers a 4-pole lowpass filter and amp envelope. There are 20 presets included, too.

Super-7 is available as a free download now from the CFA-Sound website. It's a 32-bit Windows VST plugin.