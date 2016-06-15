FREE PC/Mac synthesiser plugin: u-he Bazille CM

Built for Computer Music by legendary plugin developer u-he, this monster powersynth is yours for free with issue 232.

Based upon its five star bigger brother, Bazille CM is a modular synth (in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac), meaning that you connect the synth's modules however you like, using virtual patch cables. Its twin digital oscillators will amaze you with their breadth of tone, and the six-mode filter overflows with analogue flavour. Modulation and signal processing is extensive, and there's a beautiful tape-style delay and over 200 presets.

All of the sounds in this demo track (minus drums) have been created with Bazille CM:

Bazille CM disco track

Bazille CM is perfect for sculpting all types of electronic sounds - basses, leads, sequences, pads, FX, drums and more. Its frequency modulation, phase distortion and fractal resonance synthesis methods are the way to go for gnarly tones and morphing timbres.

Custom carrier using the Mapping Generator

Fractalized waveform - riff with automation

Fractalized waveform - sweep

How about some Prodigy-style 90s sounds? Both the lead and bass in this rave track come courtesy of Bazille CM.

Rave bass

Rave lead

Rave demo track

And, as you'd expect from a modular synth of this calibre, Bazille CM's esoteric capabilities and cable-patching workflow are perfect for concocting sonic weirdness and experimental FX.

Ring modulation

Amplitude modulation

Finally, here are three quick demo tracks that demonstrate Bazille CM's versatility and potential.

Arpeggiated sequence using the Motion Sequencer

LFO Delay in action

Gnarly DnB

Being such a deep synth, we'd hate to think you only ever scratched its surface. To ensure that doesn't happen, Computer Music have prepared an in-depth course of tutorials that makes it easy to master Bazille CM's modular synthesis - including tutorial files, presets and over 90 minutes of HD video. Get all this with a print or digital issue of Computer Music issue 232 and take your sound-crafting skills to the next level!

Features

Fully modular patchable synthesiser from synth giants u-he

Two digital oscillators with simultaneous FM (frequency modulation), PD (phase distortion) and FR (fractal resonance)

Self-oscillating resonant filter - six analogue-emulating filter types with six parallel outputs

LFO with three parallel outputs, LFO Delay, Phase and Amp Mod

Two ADSR Envelope Generators with Fall/Rise

8 x 16-step Motion Sequencer

Multiplex for signal mixing, Ring Modulation and Amp Modulation

Manipulate signals with Sample & Hold, Quantizer, Lag Generators, Inverter and Rectifier

Customise your patches' playability with the Mapping Generator

Beautiful tape-style Delay effect for lush atmosphere and character

Oscilloscope for visualising your sounds

Over 250 factory presets, including over 100 exclusive patches crafted by the CM team

Comes in PC and Mac formats (VST, AU, AAX)

Once you've grasped the sheer power of Bazille CM, go and check out the full Bazille. With two more oscillators, two extra filters, another LFO, three more envelopes and loads besides, Bazille gives the die-hard synth-head everything they crave, evidenced by over 1700 presets. See Computer Music get hands-on with Bazille here, try a demo today at the u-he site, and buy it for £110.