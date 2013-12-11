Free Mantra plugin synth combines FM and phase distortion

Will Mantra exert its power over you?

It might not be the prettiest thing in the world, but if you want a free synth that fuses FM and phase distortion synthesis, Beatassist.eu's new Mantra instrument could be worth your attention.

It features two oscillator modules (one for each of the aforementioned brands of synthesis), a tempo-sync LFO, various modulation options and effects (including an arpeggiator/stepper device).

Coming with 64 presets, Mantra is a 32-bit Windows-only plugin that you can download from the Beatassist.eu website.